Does Kevin Parker have a new Tame Impala album on the way? Maybe! In the meantime, his 2015 classic Currents just turned ten years old and Parker marked the occasion with a retrospective Instagram post.

In the post, Parker says it doesn’t feel like the album is a decade old, and that while he was making it, he “couldn’t tell if it was great or embarrassingly bad.” The post reads in full:

“Currents is 10 years old today. Really?? It doesn’t feel like that at all. I guess because it’s stayed such a big part of my life since then it still feels fresh. When we play Let It Happen live these days I still feel it deep in my soul. I guess also because it’s taken me this long to really appreciate the music. I had more than one existential crisis during the making and release of this album. I couldn’t tell if it was great or embarrassingly bad, not to mention the fans I would lose by switching up music styles so heavily. People recently have asked me if i was feeling pretty chuffed with myself after making this album and the answer is always absolutely not! There was often so much doubt, but I knew it was an album I had to make. The lows were low but the highs were high. And during the highs, when I had forgotten to care what people were going to think I’d be driving in my car listening to mixes feeling like it was pure magic, and in those moments I remember thinking whatever the outcome I just had to go through with it, and believe in it even if it felt totally blind. Glad I did. Happy 10th Bday Currents. Emotional thanks to all my peeps who believed in it with me, you know who you are [purple heart emoji]”

