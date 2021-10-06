Lil Yachty Hops Onto A Groovy Remix Of Tame Impala’s ‘Breathe Deeper’

It’s been about a year and a half since Kevin Parker released Tame Impala‘s highly anticipated album The Slow Rush. Now, the musician is giving fans even more Tame Impala content with The Slow Rush Deluxe box set, which will celebrate the album’s two-year anniversary. It features some unreleased b-sides from the LP, which Parker has now previewed with a hypnotic remix to “Breathe Deeper” featuring none other than Lil Yachty.

The “Breathe Deeper” remix’s instrumentals stay the same, but Parker’s verses are replaced with Yachty unique flow. The rapper’s cadence mirror’s the song’s swirling and psychedelic beat. He delivers lyrics about linking up with a love interest and dancing the night away that are slightly washed out over the bouncy rhythm, giving the impression of a lo-fi remix.

Lil Yachty spoke about his collaboration with Parker in a statement alongside the new remix, saying he’s been a longtime fan: “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song.”

The physical version of the The Slow Rush Deluxe box set features two transparent red vinyls and alternate album artwork, including a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Both the physical and the digital version of the deluxe album include the “Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix),” as well as the pre-album single “Patience” and some extended versions of a few songs.

The Slow Rush Deluxe is out 2/18/2022 via Modular. Pre-order it here.