Tame Impala released the highly-anticipated fourth record The Slow Rush in February. But since Tame Impala’s mastermind Kevin Parker has had to shelve touring plans for the time being, the musician is finding creative ways to keep fans entertained for a good cause. Teaming up with the online radio platform NTS, Parker shared a shimmering remix of his album opener, “One More Year.”

Parker’s “One More Year” remix stretches the track into an 18-minute-long trance layered over a pumping beat. The musician remixed the track for charity, sharing it for NTS’ Remote Utopia broadcast. The broadcast features other artists like Jpegmafia, Black Midi, Khruangbin, and more while raising funds for the Global Foodbanking Network.

Just ahead of his The Slow Rush release, Parker spoke with Uproxx about his discography, saying that he expects his fans to have a different reaction to each project:

“I don’t expect people to be on the journey with me the whole way. I expect people to get on the train and get off the next station. It sounds like I don’t care about my fans, but in a way, I’d be slightly disappointed if everyone that liked the first album liked every album after that. It’s one of those things that just has to happen. I think it was Marilyn Manson that said, ‘I don’t make albums for my fans. I make them for a new audience.’”

Listen to Parker’s “One More Year” remix above.

The Slow Rush is out now via Modular. Get it here.