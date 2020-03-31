A few years ago, Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” was the basis of a remixing trend that involved editing songs so they sounded like they were being heard while “in the bathroom of a house party.” This was achieved by altering the audio so it sounded like it was played from behind a closed door, and the effect was both hilariously accurate and oddly satisfying.

Now Kevin Parker has offered what sounds like his version of that with his new project, “The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place.” He remixed the entirety of the latest Tame Impala album, and the muddy-sounding new version of The Slow Rush is an interesting take on the album, and something Parker presumably had fun with during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parker wrote while sharing the project, “I made something for all you isolators out there. I call it The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place. Headphones required for full immersive effect. See you in there.”

Before self-isolation became the new global norm, Parker had just launched the tour behind his new album (and performed a Lady Gaga song he co-wrote). Clairo was one of his openers, and although they weren’t on the road together for long, she documented the experience in a video tour diary.