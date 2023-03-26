Saturday, March 25 marked the one-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Taylor Hawkins. The untimely death of the musician, most known for his outstanding contributions as the drummer for the Foo Fighters’, shook the music world. During the Hawkins tribute concert last year, some of the most impact rock musicians came together to play in his memory. One of those musicians included Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam (and formerly Soundgarden).

After taking time to grieve the loss of Hawkins, at the top of the year, fans began to flock to social media to offer suggestions on who’d like to see take up his mantle in the band. Although Josh Freese, of Devo and The Vandals was one of the mentioned drummers, rumors began to circulate that Matt Cameron had filled the position.

However, Cameron took to his Instagram Stories to deny that he would be joining the Foo Fighters. In a brief post, Cameron wrote, “FYI, the internet rumors are false. I haven’t joined the Foos.”

It is unclear whether Cameron was asked to join and declined or if he wasn’t asked at all, but the musician wanted to ensure fans that either way, he wouldn’t be joining his old pals. In the past, Cameron has raved about Hawkins’ abilities, shooting down backlash from fans after he claimed his words were taken out of context during an interview with Rolling Stone.