Phoebe Bridgers Released A Studio Version Of Her Bo Burnham Cover ‘That Funny Feeling’

Phoebe Bridgers is currently on her sold out tour, but in true Phoebe form still has something new for fans. Along the way during her stops she’s been performing Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” as a cover, and tonight she’s sharing a formally recorded version of the track. Her version was recorded in LA with Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott and Maria Taylor.

All the proceeds from the cover will be donated to Texas Abortion Funds, split evenly between Texas Equal Access Fund, The Bridge Collective, Clinic Access Support Network, West Fund, Jane’s Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, the Lilith Fund, Frontera Fund, and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Inc.

Phoebe said the following about the cover in a press release: “This one’s for Greg Abbott.” The song is available for purchase right here. For this 2021 tour, Phoebe scheduled all of her shows at outdoor venues and required proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test for the virus within 48 hours of the show. She also requested that fans wear a mask while attending her shows. Check out the new song below.