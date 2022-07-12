Tegan And Sara have announced their new album, Crybaby. The album, arriving this fall, will mark the sisters’ 10th studio effort, which they both produced in its entirety, alongside producer John Congleton. Crybaby was recorded between Studio Litho in Seattle and Sargent Recorders in Los Angeles.

“This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” said Tegan in a statement. “It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or, ‘It’s going to be in a different key.’ But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.”

Ahead of the album, the duo has revealed a song called “Yellow,” in which they sing of healing over a soft, guitar-driven instrumental, inspired by Coldplay. The accompanying video takes inspiration from that of the Coldplay song of the same name.

According to Sara, Yellow “was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

Shortly after releasing Crybaby, Tegan And Sara will embark on a North American tour.

Check out “Yellow” above and the Crybaby album artwork and tour dates below.

10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/28 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/29 — New York, NY @ Pier 17

10/30 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

11/01 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/02 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/08 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/11 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

11/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/13 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Crybabyis out 10/21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-save it here.