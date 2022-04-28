Tegan and Sara have quite a few new developments to let fans know about. First and foremost, we’ve got some new music from the legendary duo, a song called “F*cking Up What Matters” along with a tongue-in-cheek video that gets into just how deep their catalogue goes, especially in the music video department. Since they’ve done pretty much every video treatment under the sun, and even recently launched a TV show, the pair take fans through the process that artists go through to make a music video in the first place… as the treatment for this video. It’s a little meta, but as with most things these two tackle, it totally works in the end.

Secondly, the band has some pretty big news surrounding this new era — they’re now signed to the indie label Mom + Pop. Here’s a statement from the band on this decision:

“Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in 2006. We had just made The Con and felt like the vision Goldie and the team at Sire had for us and the album were a good fit. But soon after he signed us, he left to start Mom+Pop. We never held it against him. But joked that one day we’d work together for real. So it was with great enthusiasm that we agreed to sign to Mom+Pop when our deal with Warner ended in 2021. We look forward to being back at an indie label, on a brilliant roster, with Goldie and the label’s incredible team helping us start this next chapter in our lives with the release of our tenth album.”

You can’t argue with that! Check out the new music video up top and get ready for a new era from the band.