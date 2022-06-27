Coldplay performs for big crowds: The band’s A Head Full Of Dreams Tour in 2016 and 2017 (the sixth highest-grossing concert tour ever) had an average attendance of about 47,000 people per show. Recently, though, Chris Martin played for a significantly smaller audience: just a few people in a small pub.

As NME notes, Martin was recently spotted at The Stag Inn pub in Hinton Charterhouse, England. In a video recently shared by The Stag Inn on Twitter, Martin is seated at a piano, chatting with an off-camera couple, who note they’re getting married in August. Beyond that, it sounds like there are a handful of other people in the room. After some more conversation and laughs, Martin turns back to the keys and performs some of 2014’s “A Sky Full Of Stars.”

You never know who might pop in for a pint! @coldplay what a lovely man he is. pic.twitter.com/V3INYbD0rB — The Stag inn (@StaginnHinton) June 27, 2022

As for Coldplay’s ongoing Music Of The Spheres World Tour, it has yielded some headlines of its own in recent months. In late March, just after the death of Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, the band dedicated a rendition of “Everglow” to the late drummer. Earlier this month, they were joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen and about a week later, Kelly Rowland took the stage with the group to assist on a Destiny’s Child cover.

