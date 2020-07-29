Tegan And Sara had a new music video to premiere today, and the sisters went about it in an atypical way. Instead of just putting the video online, or even just taking advantage of YouTube’s video premiere functionality, they created an entire TV-length, 24-minute special to give their “I Know I’m Not The Only One” video its debut.

Highlights include footage of the duo as high schoolers and the announcement of the Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP, which is set for release on August 7. As for the video itself, which starts at 12:17 into the special, it is focused on the sisters re-creating a high school photo shoot.

Watch the “I Know I’m Not The Only One” special above, and find the remix EP’s tracklist below.

1. “I’ll Be Back Someday (Tracy Young Extended Remix)”

2. “Please Help Me (Matthew Dear Remix)”

3. “I Know I’m Not The Only One (Shura Remix)”

4. “I Don’t Owe You Anything (Tim Mislock Remix)”

5. “Hello, I’m Right Here (Mija Remix)”

6. “I’ll Be Back Someday (Tracy Young Remix)”

Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP is out 8/7 via Sire Records. Pre-order it here.

