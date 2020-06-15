In a landmark decision Monday, the Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 to protect members of the LBGTQ+ community against discrimination in the workplace. The ruling expands the definition of discrimination in Title VII of the pivotal 1964 Civil Rights Act to further prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Lauded by musicians and allies everywhere, the ruling was praised by Taylor Swift, Kesha, Jonas Brothers, and many more.

Taylor Swift has been an outspoken ally to the LBGTQ community for years. Sharing news of the ruling, Swift wrote: “Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward.”

Other musicians followed suit and celebrated the decision on social media. The Jonas Brothers praised the news as a “historic day for the LGBTQ+ community.” Kesha also offered a happy reaction, as did Hayley Kiyoko, who is dubbed “Lesbian Jesus” by her fans.

Tegan And Sara supported the Supreme Court’s decision on Facebook, writing: “A terrific and unexpected victory. Some people have spent their entire lives fighting for this. Some died waiting to hear the ruling.”

The historic decision aptly arrives partway through pride month. As pointed out by Associated Press, the ruling could have a big impact on lawsuits that are pending over transgender athletes’ participation in school sports, as well as cases dealing with gender-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms.

