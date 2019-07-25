Tegan And Sara’s upcoming album Hey, I’m Just Like You is based on a fascinating concept, as the record consists of re-recordings of songs the siblings wrote while in high school. Fans wanting a taste of what that’s going to sound like don’t have to wait any longer, as the band has shared a single from the album, “I’ll Be Back Someday.” It’s a rocking tune with a supremely catchy hook, and proof that even if the sisters weren’t the most polished performers as teenagers, they always had the songwriting chops.

The song was originally written around the time the duo got their first electric guitar, which they had to share. Sara says of that period, “We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one. Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other’s rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand. Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings.”

Tegan previously explained how the album came to be, saying, “While working on our memoir, we discovered lost cassette tapes that had been unheard for over 20 years. They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17… we immediately recognized the songs as an essential part of our high school story.” The pair also said, “This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults.”

Listen to “I’ll Be Back Someday” above.

Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via Sire. Pre-order it here.

Tegan And Sara is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.