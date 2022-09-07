Tegan And Sara are in the midst of a big leap to TV, as their series High School, based on the Quin sisters’ 2019 memoir of the same name, premieres on Amazon Freevee this fall (October 14, specifically). So, they’ve been busy hyping that up, most recently with the show’s first teaser, which they shared about a month ago.

Now, they’re going back to their bread and butter — music — to push the program, sharing an Amazon Music-exclusive cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today,” a recording that soundtracks a new trailer for the show that was unveiled today. The new rendition takes a softer approach to the ’90s classic, although the rock edge of the original tune shines through as the song progresses.

The YouTube video description of the trailer notes of the show, “High School is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

It’s going to be a busy fall for Tegan And Sara, as they also have a new album, Crybaby, dropping shortly after High School premieres.

Check out the High School trailer above and listen to Tegan And Sara’s cover of “Today” here.

Crybaby is out 10/21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-save it here.