Tegan And Sara are set to drop their new album, Crybaby, this fall. Ahead of Crybaby, the duo has dropped a new song called “Faded Like A Feeling.”

On the melancholy, guitar-driven track, the two sing about falling out of love. In the accompanying video, Tegan And Sara are seen rocking on swings near a waterfront playground.

Production on Crybaby was handled by John Congleton, as well as Tegan And Sara themselves.

“This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” said Tegan in a statement. “It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It’s going to be in a different key.’ But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.”

In addition to new music, a TV series based on the sisters’ memoir, High School is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on October 14, a week before their new album arrives.

Check out “Faded Like A Feeling” above.

Crybaby is out 10/21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-save it here.