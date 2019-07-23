Tegan And Sara Announce The Nostalgic ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ Tour

Getty Image

Today, indie-pop duo Tegan And Sara announced their Hey, I’m Just Like You tour in support of their new memoir, High School and their new record of the same name, Hey, I’m Just Like You.

The twins wrote a message to fans about the tour, saying:

“This tour is going to be like nothing we have ever done. We’ll be solo (can we still call it “solo” if there are two of us?). We’ll be playing acoustic (mostly). We’ll be reading from our memoir High School, and performing songs from the new album Hey, I’m Just Like You. And we’ll be playing a collection of songs from our older records (don’t worry!). We’ve pulled our favorite moments from all the old video footage from our teenage years we discovered last year, and we will be screening clips throughout the evening. We have so much in store for you. It’s going to be a super special evening that you don’t want to miss. We’ve been away from you all for nearly two years and can’t wait to see you.”

Additionally, they’ve partnered with local independent bookstores along the road to provide a copy of the book to fans who purchase tickets. High School is a memoir co-written by the sisters telling the “origin story” of Tegan And Sara.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Tegan And Sara Foundation, which “fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women.”

Tickets to see Tegan and Sara on tour are available here:

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ MurMrr Theatre

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Sydney Goldstein Theater

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroyal Hall (early and late show)

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz Theatre

10/10 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall (early and late show)

10/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

10/15 – Evanston, IL @ Northwestern University – Cahn Auditorium

10/16 – Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre

10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

10/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/26 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/01 – Austin, TX @ State Theatre (early and late show)