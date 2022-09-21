Just weeks away from their fifth album studio album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, The 1975 has shared the fourth single from the album, “All I Need To Hear.” In the black and which visual for the song, the band is seen performing the downtempo ballad in a studio.

While “All I Need To Hear” is one of the more romantic ballads on The 1975’s upcoming Jack Antonoff-produced album, lead vocalist Matty Healy revealed to Pitchfork that he took a more humorous approach when writing Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

“I’m projecting something there,” he said. “I’m conditioned to know that I’m gonna f*ck something up, so I go into anything that makes me feel truly vulnerable with an acknowledgment that it may be temporary, or I may be limited in my ability to fulfill this really big thing that doesn’t require me to be sharp or witty or dexterous. It requires me to be f*cking naive and simple and nice and reliable. I worry about it, because I’m better at: make a joke and leave.”

Check out the video for “All I Need To Hear” above.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.