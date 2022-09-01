The October release of The 1975’s fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, is shaping up to be a real doozy as the boundary-pushing English rock band is flashing a diverse offering of new tunes. From the danceability of “Happiness,” to the melodic melancholy of “Part Of The Band,” and now to a happy-go-lucky escape on the newly-released “I’m In Love With You” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. The band actually premiered the song at their Summer Sonic festival performance, and now, we get the full experience.

In the track’s video, The 1975 are part of a quaint village of clowns/mimes. A love story unfolds, wrapped into an interpretive dance number. There are balloons, flowers, juggling pins, and then out of nowhere, sitting on a park bench, Phoebe Bridgers with the clown-mime make-up on. As the song reaches a crescendo, the band and Bridgers shed their make-up and play the celebratory hook singing, It’s not that deep, I’ve been counting my blessings, thinking this through. Just like ‘1, 2.. yeah I’m in love with you!!’ I’m in love with you.”

Bridgers shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on Instagram.

Watch the video for “I’m In Love With You” above and check out the 1975’s upcoming tour dates here.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.