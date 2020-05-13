The 1975 Pen An Ode To Friendship On The Touching New Single ‘Guys’

The 1975 are gearing up to release their new album, Notes On A Conditional Form, in just a couple weeks now. They still have some previewing to do, though, as today, they shared their latest single, “Guys.”

On the song, Healy expresses his appreciation for his The 1975 bandmates, singing, “I was missing the guys / In my rented apartment / You would think I’d have realized / But I didn’t for quite sometime / Started wetting my eyes / ‘Cause I’m soft in that department / Right then I realized / You’re the love of my life.” He continues in the chorus, “The moment that we started a band / Was the best thing that ever happened / And I wish that we could do it again.”

Matty Healy discussed the song with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and he said the tune is about cutting through irony and allowing himself to be sentimental in a real way:

“I really love this song. […] It came quite late in the record and it was just quite easy because in its simplicity, it was easily executable, and [there is] quite an obvious emotional quality to it. […] I think I just wanted to write a love letter to friendship, as opposed to every love song being about our romantic relationships. I think that our friendships are obviously our most formative relationships. So, shout out to the homies. It’s that whole thing of sincerity is scary that I’ve been going on a prolonged time. I think that it’s very, very easy to be sardonic or ironic in the face of things that are really sentimental or that make us feel exposed or potentially make us feel embarrassed, [but] to be naive and to be soppy and sentimental is to be really human. […] I think that there is a lot of jokes and winks and this and that on my records. And I think that this song was a bit of an antidote for all of that. It’s just nice to have one moment of pure, genuine, soppy, naive sentimentality. That is a massive ingredient in being a person.”

Listen to “Guys” above.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 5/22 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records. Pre-order it here.