Ahead of their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, The 1975 have premiered a new single. On the groovy, instrument-driven “Happiness,” the band’s lead vocalist, Matty Healy, fondly remembers a young woman who showed him “what love is.”

Over the course of the five-minute track, it’s easy to get lost in the song’s plucky guitar strings and thumping drums. But a jazzy saxaphone in the song’s bridge makes the song feel all the more transcendent.

The 1975’s upcoming album comes amid rumors of a potential break-up of the band, which Healy seemingly confirmed around the time of their last album Notes On A Conditional Form. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, Healy revealed that he doesn’t believe a split will happen at any point.

“There’s always been a lot of ‘will they, won’t they’ with my band,” Healy said “‘Will they split up? Will they not? Will I get over drugs in order…?’ And I’ve always leaned into that because I like that. I love the drama of it. And I think that now I’ve realized, not in a non-sexy way, but The 1975 aren’t going to split up. What happens with The 1975 could be a myriad of things, but splitting up is not really going to happen.”

Check out “Happiness” above.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.