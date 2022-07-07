Last month, indie weirdos The 1975 sent postcards to fans to reveal the tracklist of their new album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Today, the promising first single “Part Of The Band” is out, whose funny lyrics were revealed a little while ago and intrigued many: “I like my men like I like my coffee / Full of soy milk and so sweet, it won’t offend anybody.”

The entire song is full of notable, witty lines like above, including, “Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? / Or am I just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke / Calling his ego imagination?” The song sounds folkier than the rest of their music, which is usually more electric and synthy. It shows a new direction for the band.

This album will follow their short hiatus, as they appeared on 2021 song “Spinning” alongside No Rome and Charli XCX, which was later remixed multiple times by AG Cook. Their last full-length was 2020’s 22-song Notes On A Conditional Form, which debuted atop the UK Albums chart, selling 34,000 album-equivalent units whereas, in the United States, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 54,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Listen to “Part Of The Band” above.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 via Dirty Hit.