The 1975 Are ‘Planning Some Great Inclusive Things For Isolation’

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in bad news worldwide. Aside from the most important takeaways (people getting sick and dying), concert tours have been canceled and albums have been delayed. Some artists have found a silver lining during these cloudy times by hosting online concert livestreams for their fans and for charitable causes. The 1975 haven’t hopped on that train yet, but they apparently have plans to brighten everybody’s self-quarantines.

The 1975 manager and Dirty Hit co-founder Jamie Oborne wrote on Twitter, “The new The 1975 album is so f*cking good I cannot wait for you all to have it. We’re planning some great inclusive things for isolation it’s gonna be a weird time for sure but at least we have music and each other to be embrace it with.”

Meanwhile, Notes On A Conditional Form is currently set for release on April 24, and Oborne doesn’t seem to think that will change (at least not drastically). Over the weekend, he noted, “For everyone asking we have loads of positive news about our artists and releases coming soon. NOACF is 100% coming soon and not being moved way back like so many other records right now. We want it in the world. Just getting all our plans revised / sorted. X.”

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 04/24 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records.