Phoebe Bridgers Confirms She Worked With The 1975 On Their Upcoming Album

Phoebe Bridgers just recently shared “Garden Song,” her first solo track since her 2017 debut album. She spoke about the single with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and during their conversation, Bridgers revealed that she worked with The 1975 on their upcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form.

Bridgers told Lowe that her relationship with the group began in DMs with Matty Healy: “We started DMing. Matty told me he was a fan and then it turned very quickly from talking a tiny bit to then completely no talking and just memes back and forth for months. He has very good taste in very obscure nerdy memes. And then I met all of them and they’re the sweetest and I can’t wait.”

Bridgers also told Lowe about the deep voice that can be heard on “Garden Song,” saying it belongs to her tour manager: “I was just thinking about my hometown, and I was thinking about recurring nightmares I have on tour. So on ‘Garden Song,’ my tour manager sings with me. He’s 6’7″. He’s a Dutch man named Jeroen. […] I realized he had the voice of an angel when he was singing Mitski with me in the van and he was two octaves below me, and I was like, ‘You sound like a Dutch Matt Berninger from The National.'”

Watch Bridgers chat with Lowe above.