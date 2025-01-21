Matty Healy is man of many words. Some of those verbal outbursts have ruffled feathers and landed him in hot water.

Contrastingly, when it comes to the lyrical contents of The 1975’s Healy tends to avoid those same pitfalls. Fans of the “Oh Caroline” musicians like it that way. So, when a viral rumor claimed the band’s next album would stir away from this norm, Healy was sure to issue a subtle response.

Matt Healy is seemingly laughing off speculation that The 1975’s seemingly teased project included lyrics inspired by his breakup with Taylor Swift. “Huge if true,” snarkily wrote Healy on Reddit.

Days prior an insider told The Sun, The 1975’s album supposedly titled, God Has Entered My Body, included the lyric: “Keep your head up, princess, your tiara is falling.” Despite Healy reportedly being engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel, the source linked the line to his brief romance with Swift.

“Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships,” said the source. “But he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest.”

However, The 1975 fans have pushed back against the anonymous statement. The Healy supporters believe the lyric is a reference to a past Instagram post from Healy. Considering Swift has been accused of doing the same thing, if true as Healy says it would make the exes even.