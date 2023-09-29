A couple days ago, Matty Healy broke a lot of hearts at The 1975‘s opening night of their Still At Their Very Best Tour. “It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he said. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

Healy clarified last night, September 28, at their San Jose show, that it is, in fact, just a small break, not a breakup, which many fans assumed. “We didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” he said to a crowd of cheering, relieved fans. “That’s not happening.”

“We didn’t mean to scare any of the hardcore fans, we are NOT breaking up”#The1975 #SATVBpic.twitter.com/VReejx8Afn — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) September 29, 2023

It makes sense that they would take a break; their last tour garnered them enough publicity for a while, with Healy eating raw meat, making out with fans, and touching himself on stage. There was also the band’s controversial performance in Malaysia, during which they protested the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws. They were subsequently banned from Malaysia, and people accused Healy of overstepping and having a white savior complex. “All I’ll say is that I don’t give a f*ck about any white savior complex bullsh*t,” he responded to criticism.