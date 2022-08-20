The 1975 made their grand return with “Part Of The Band,” a fittingly weird track that contained the line, “I like my men like I like my coffee / Full of soy milk and so sweet, it won’t offend anybody.” They’re set to release their next LP, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, in October. They’ve also released the single “Happiness,” and now they’ve debuted another track called “I’m In Love With You” at the Summer Sonic Festival.

“I’m In Love With You” is a sparkling, jaunty song, bright and simple. Matty Healy repeats the title in a catchy melody over warm, upbeat rhythms. A release date hasn’t been shared for the song yet, nor has it been confirmed that it will even be a single, but for now fans can listen to the live version on repeat on Soundcloud.

The 1975 ‘I’m In Love With You’ Debut track from Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Part1) pic.twitter.com/zpUNqPs1yz — Ben (@fuckedinacar) August 20, 2022

The album is rumored to be pretty funny. Healy recently addressed the omnipotence of his penis on the album, saying, “There’s so much of it [laughs]! There are so many good d*ck jokes on the record. It’s all about my d*ck. I’m obsessed with my d*ck for some reason. I’m trying to figure out what that represents. I think it’s because there’s such potency to the idea of the d*ck, and so much fragility in modern masculinity, and my masculinity. I’m obsessed with that duality, of just, like, having a d*ck.”

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.