Earlier this year, indie darlings The Beths returned with “A Real Thing,” their first song in two years after their 2020 album Jump Rope Gazers. Now they’re back in full force with the announcement of a new LP entitled Expert In A Dying Field, due in September. The lead single “Silence Is Golden” is out now.

“The song is about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise,” bandleader Liz Stokes said about the new song. “Where each new sound makes you more and more stressed.” This sense of sensory overload is evident in the fierce, unrelenting feeling of this track, which catapults forward with chaotic, discordant guitars that only intensify throughout. The press release notes that Expert In A Dying Field is the kind of album that aims to channel the energy of live shows, and so far it succeeds with this fuzzed-out, invigorating tune.

The album was recorded at guitarist Jonathan Pearce’s studio in the band’s hometown of Auckland, New Zealand. This worked out for the first half of the album, until they were interrupted by quarantine at the end of 2021. They finished it in three days in Los Angeles after a US tour.

Watch the video for “Silence Is Golden” above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Expert In A Dying Field”

2. “Knees Deep”

3. “Silence Is Golden”

4. “Your Side”

5. “I Want To Listen”

6. “Head In The Clouds”

7. “Best Left”

8. “Change In The Weather”

9. “When You Know You Know”

10. “A Passing Rain”

11. “I Told You That I Was Afraid”

12. “2am”

Expert In A Dying Field is out 9/16 on Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.