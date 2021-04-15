Earlier this week, The Black Keys announced Delta Kream, an album consisting of covers of classic blues songs and their first full-length project since 2019’s “Let’s Rock”. Now they’ve offered a preview of the album by sharing their rendition of “Crawling Kingsnake,” a song that dates back to the 1920s and was perhaps most famously recorded by John Lee Hooker. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney’s version of the track spans six minutes and features a minimalistic garage-blues sound that’s reminiscent of the band’s early work.

The duo notes of the album, “The record celebrates the band’s roots, featuring Mississippi hill country blues standards that they have loved since they were teenagers, including songs by R.L Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, among others.”

Fans of the band might observe that this new project seems similar in nature to the band’s 2006 EP, Chulahoma: The Songs Of Junior Kimbrough. The release runs for nearly a half hour and, as the title indicates, features covers of songs by Kimbrough, whose compositions also appear on Delta Kream.

Listen to “Crawling Kingsnake” above.

Delta Kream is out 5/14 via Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.

The Black Keys is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.