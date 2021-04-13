It’s been a couple years since The Black Keys released their latest album, the 2019 effort “Let’s Rock”. For their next project, the duo plan on doing things a little differently. On Tuesday, the band announced that they’re working on a covers album titled Delta Kream.

As noted on the band’s website, Delta Kream “honors [the] music of Mississippi Hill Country Blues, R.L. Burnside & Junior Kimbrough, among others who have influenced The Black Keys.”

The announcement of Delta Kream arrived alongside one preview of the effort. On their fan club, The Black Keys uploaded a muddy cover of “Crawling Kingsnake,” a blues song that is believed to have originated in the 1920s and was most notably covered by the revered John Lee Hooker and Bernard Besman.

Check out The Black Keys’ Delta Kream cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman)”

2. “Louise (Fred McDowell)”

3. “Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside)”

4. “Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr.)”

5. “Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside)”

6. “Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette)”

7. “Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr.)”

8. “Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr.)”

9. “Walk with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)”

10. “Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams)”

11. “Come on and Go with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)”

Delta Kream is out 5/14 via Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it on the Black Keys’ fan club website here.

