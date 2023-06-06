In November, the multi-day 2023 Corona Capital Festival will be headlined by The Cure, Blur, Pulp, and more. The event will be held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico.

On the first day of Corona Capital 2023, Friday, November 17, Arcade Fire, Pulp, and Alanis Morissette are billed as headliners. As for Saturday, November 18, Blur, The Black Keys, and Thirty Seconds To Mars will take over headlining duties. Finally, closing out the festival on Sunday, November 19, The Cure, The Chemical Brothers, and Pet Shops Boys will headline.

Other notable acts on the lineup include Feist, Sleater-Kinney, Fleet Foxes, Arlo Parks, Brittany Howard, MUNA, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Alvvays, and Soccer Mommy.

During an interview with The Grammys, Ricardo Gomez, the Senior International Talent Buyer for Mexican promotions company OCESA, shared what goes into selecting artists for the festival.

“We don’t have any Latin acts, and we do that because we want to desegregate Corona Capital from other festivals in the market. We look at trends and what’s happening in the music scene internationally,” said Gomez.

The special CitiBank members’ pre-sale starts on June 9. While general ticket sales for Corona Capital 2023 begin on June 10 at 2 p.m. CDMX via Ticketmaster. Find more information here.

#CoronaCapital está de vuelta 🏙️

Este es nuestro line-up 2023#PreventaCitibanamex: 9 DE JUNIO, 2:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/rGJ8bVo6oJ — Corona Capital (@CoronaCapital) June 5, 2023

