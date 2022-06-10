Festival season is alive and well in 2022 as a few shows have recently revealed the headliners and lineups for their upcoming showcases. Pharrell’s Something In The Water added Clipse, Justin Timberlake, SZA, Q-Tip, and many more to their already jam-packed lineup. Made In America revealed Bad Bunny and Tyler The Creator as their headliners while Day N Vegas called on J. Cole, SZA, and Travis Scott to lead their showcase later this year. Now, the 2022 Corona Capital Festival is joining in on the fun as they announced their lineup with My Chemical Romance, Arctic Monkeys, and Miley Cyrus serving as their headliners.

My Chemical Romance’s inclusion in the 2022 Corona Capital Festival, which goes down November 18-20 in Mexico City, comes not too long after the band released “The Foundations Of Decay,” their first record in eight years. Arctic Monkeys is set to release their upcoming album, one that will be their first since 2018, later this year. Lastly, Miley Cyrus is not too far removed from the release of her Plastic Hearts album, and more recently, she released her first live album Attention.

Other artists that are set to appear at the 2022 Corona Capital Festival include Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lil Nas X, Phoebe Bridgers, The 1975, Idles, Run The Jewels, Bright Eyes, Jamie XX, Liam Gallagher, Brian Wilson, Marina, Two Door Cinema Club, Beabadoobe, Mac Ayres, Mura Masa, Empress Of, Remi Wolf, X Ambassadors, Amber Mark, and many more.

You can view the full lineup for the 2022 Corona Capital Festival above.

