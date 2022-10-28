Pulp
Jarvis Cocker Is Finally Getting Pulp Back Together For Their First Concerts In 11 Years

Reunions have been a popular theme this year and Sheffield-based legends Pulp are joining in on the fun. The band will be playing their first shows in 11 years in 2023 after frontman Jarvis Cocker mentioned a comeback in a Guardian interview in July and then hinted at it with cryptic posts on Instagram, both of which excited fans and made them have to wait for more news about plans.

The tour will kick off in Bridlington, England in May and end in Suffolk, England in July. It’s a short run that doesn’t leave Europe and barely strays outside of England, but hopefully, more dates are on the horizon. Along with these performances, Cocker shared in a statement in the press release:

Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore?”

Well…

An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage

So…

We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023

Therefore…

Come along & make some noise

See you there

Check out the Pulp tour dates below.

05/26 — Bridlington, England @ Bridlington Spa
05/05 — Warrington, England @ Neighbourhood Weekender
06/09 — Dublin, Ireland @ St Anne’s Park
07/01 — London, England @ Finsbury Park
07/07 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Trnsmt Festival
07/09 — Scarborough, England @ Open Air Theatre
07/12 — Cardiff, Wales @ International Arena
07/14 — Sheffield, England @ Utilita Arena
07/15 — Sheffield, England @ Utilita Arena
07/21 — Suffolk, England @ Latitude Festival

