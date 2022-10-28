Reunions have been a popular theme this year and Sheffield-based legends Pulp are joining in on the fun. The band will be playing their first shows in 11 years in 2023 after frontman Jarvis Cocker mentioned a comeback in a Guardian interview in July and then hinted at it with cryptic posts on Instagram, both of which excited fans and made them have to wait for more news about plans.

The tour will kick off in Bridlington, England in May and end in Suffolk, England in July. It’s a short run that doesn’t leave Europe and barely strays outside of England, but hopefully, more dates are on the horizon. Along with these performances, Cocker shared in a statement in the press release:

Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore?” Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage So… We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023 Therefore… Come along & make some noise See you there

Check out the Pulp tour dates below.

05/26 — Bridlington, England @ Bridlington Spa

05/05 — Warrington, England @ Neighbourhood Weekender

06/09 — Dublin, Ireland @ St Anne’s Park

07/01 — London, England @ Finsbury Park

07/07 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Trnsmt Festival

07/09 — Scarborough, England @ Open Air Theatre

07/12 — Cardiff, Wales @ International Arena

07/14 — Sheffield, England @ Utilita Arena

07/15 — Sheffield, England @ Utilita Arena

07/21 — Suffolk, England @ Latitude Festival