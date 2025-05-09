The Dare is playing seven sold-out shows, each with a surprise opener, at Brooklyn venue Baby’s All Right next week. Ahead of the residency, the dance-punk artist has released a new song, a cover of “I Can’t Escape Myself” by post-punk band The Sound, from the upcoming deluxe edition of his 2024 album What’s Wrong With New York? titled What’s Wrong With New York?: Afters.

The Dare previously shared “LCA,” which he described as “when the party gets too seedy, too self-destructive, and too excessive. When people get so drunk they start playing Benny Benassi through speakers already blown. Tomorrow seems very far away.”

“I just like the play and the freedom that music and performance allows you,” The Dare (real name: Harrison Patrick Smith) told Rolling Stone last year. “I just kind of crank it up to ten and say whatever I want.”

He continued, “I have no allergy to success or ambition. I want to make the most interesting, beautiful music on the largest scale possible. If that happens, that will be wonderful… I’m just happy that people like it.” The Dare would be even happier if his fans knew how to crowdsurf.

What’s Wrong With New York?: Afters is out 6/20 via Republic Records. Find more information here.