The Dare Tried To Crowdsurf And It Went Poorly

The Dare (Harrison Patrick Smith), as he clearly indicates with his music, is a fan of partying and otherwise having a good time. If you’re a performer on stage, one of the signature ways to do that is with a little crowdsurfing. That said, crowdsurfing might be asking a lot of a crowd, asking a group of strangers to coordinate themselves cohesively enough to support a person’s body and move them around a space.

Smith learned this the hard way: As Stereogum notes, at his March 16 show in Bristol, England, Smith tried to crowdsurf and it did not go well.

In the crowd’s defense, Smith may not have put himself in the best position to succeed. The video (seen here) sees Smith performing “Girls” when, pretty quickly with no warning, he steps forward and falls on top of the crowd. Based on the video, it looks like many of the audience members were holding up their phones to film their sets, so that lack of preparedness for an impromptu crowdsurf may have been a contributing factor to Smith ultimately falling to the ground.

This comes after a big 2024 for Smith, who found his way into “Brat Summer” via the song “Guess.”