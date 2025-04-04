The Dare Makes Some Indecent Proposals With ‘LCA’

The Dare returns with an unhinged new track, “LCA,” making some indecent proposals and promising to capture the results on film. “LCA” stands for “lights, camera, action,” the famed phrase of (mostly fictional) directors on film sets, and The Dare’s latest track promises a demented production, indeed. “I wanna make it with you,” he admits. “I wanna f*ck till we’re blue / I wanna live like, ‘What would Amy f*ckin’ Winehouse do?'” Exactly the sort of uninhibited hedonism you’d expect from a guy who recently tried to initiate a stage dive at a full sprint. It didn’t go well.

“LCA” is The Dare’s first single since releasing his 2024 album, What’s Wrong With New York, which featured the single “Perfume.” Since then, he’s released another single, “You’re Invited,” and contributed to Charli XCX’s Billie Eilish collaboration, “Guess.” He also embarked on a sold-out tour to promote the album, and it looks like he’s hit the ground running — literally — to start his 2025 campaign.

Upon its release, The Dare’s rave-rock album generated quite the buzz, and it’s clear there’s a hunger for his unique brand of electroclash and punk-dance cool. With “LCA,” it looks like he’s feeding that hunger for the foreseeable future.

You can listen to The Dare’s “LCA” above.