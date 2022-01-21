Seattle folk-pop band The Head And The Heart not only just announced their fifth album, Every Shade Of Blue, they also unveiled an extensive 2022 North American tour behind the album with support from Dawes, Jade Bird, and Shakey Graves. Along with the album, the band also dropped the sweeping title track along with a video filmed mostly underwater.

“Every Shade Of Blue conveys a spectrum of emotions and how we live with them,” the band said in a statement. “The closer we get, the more shades we see. The more shades we see, the more responsibility we hold. We all want to feel loved and protected. The question is will we be supported and seen by the ones we love In Every Shade Of Blue.”

Listen to “Every Shade Of Blue” above and check out the album artwork and The Head And The Heart’s tour dates below.

05/20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

05/22 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

05/25 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

05/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ STAGE AE *

05/28 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater *

05/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

05/31 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

06/01 — Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater at Look Park *

06/03 — Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum *

06/04 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

06/06 — New York, NY @ Pier 17 @ The Rooftop *

06/09 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/10 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/02 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/04 — Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak ^

08/05 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

08/06 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

08/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue to be announced at a later date ^

08/09 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

08/11 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

08/16 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ^

08/18 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

08/19 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/22 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

09/14 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/15 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/17 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater #

09/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/21 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

09/23 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #

09/27 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

09/29 — Detroit, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

09/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/01 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/03 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

10/04 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory #

10/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company #

10/13 — St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #

* with Jade Bird

^ with Dawes

# with Shakey Graves

Every Shade Of Blue is out 4/29 via Reprise/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

