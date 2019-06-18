Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Fallon wears many hats as the host of The Tonight Show, and oftentimes, one of those is singer. He’s released a pair of at least partially musical albums, 2002’s The Bathroom Wall and 2012’s Blow Your Pants Off, and the latter of those features some of his most famous impressions from his Late Night days. He’s kept things musical since taking over The Tonight Show in 2014, and sometimes that even comes in non-parody forms. For instance, The Tonight Show just shared a web-exclusive video that was filmed backstage, of Fallon joining The Head And The Heart for a performance of “Rivers And Roads.”

Every now and then, Fallon performs lead vocal duties, and he sounds great doing it. For the most part, though, he seems happy to just be a part of the band, swaying to the rhythms of the song as he enjoys his time as part of one of today’s finest indie folk groups.

Fallon actually gets to perform with the show’s guests and musical guests quite often, whether it’s through some sort of game, or via the “classroom instruments” versions of the songs. The latest edition of the latter featured the Jonas Brothers joining Fallon and The Roots to put a new spin on “Sucker.”

Watch The Head And The Heart (and the Jimmy Fallon) perform “Rivers And Roads” above.