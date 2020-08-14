The Killers were previously forced to push their upcoming album, Imploding The Mirage, back to a then-undetermined date. Last month, though, they confirmed it will be out soon, writing, “COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars. ‘Imploding The Mirage’ is out August 21st.” Now, with the album just a week away, the group has shared another preview of it, “Dying Breed.”

The song begins with a krautrock-inspired motorik drum beat before being joined by bass and Brandon Flowers’ vocals. The track continues patiently but persistently before exploding into the high-energy, Springsteen-esque chorus, “From the coveted touch of a girl in love / I was lifted by the sound of a spirit in need / Baby, we’re a dying breed.” “Dying Breed” keeps the tempo up from there and is one of the most exciting tracks from this album cycle so far.

Meanwhile, Flowers recently told the story of the time he apologized to John Mayer after talking sh*t about him, describing an encounter with Mayer and his friends, “I just addressed the whole table, and I was like, ‘I said this about John, and I regret it, man, and I’m sorry.’ He was really gracious about it. The world doesn’t need more negativity.”

Listen to “Dying Breed” above.

Imploding The Mirage is out 8/21 via Island. Pre-order it here.