Indie

The Killers Confirm Their Album’s New Release Date And Drop A ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ Video

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

In April, The Killers revealed that they were forced to delay their upcoming album, Imploding The Mirage, due to the ongoing pandemic. At the time, they didn’t give a new release date, but now, months later, they finally have: Imploding The Mirage is set for release on August 21.

Making the announcement today, the band wrote, “COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars. ‘Imploding The Mirage’ is out August 21st.”

That announcement accompanies a new video for “My Own Soul’s Warning,” which, like the “Caution” video before it, previews the band’s short film set to accompany the upcoming album.

Additionally, the band has canceled all scheduled 2020 tour dates. They said in a statement,

“As so many of us have come to realize during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to ‘normal’ is farther along in the future than we initially thought. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall. The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you.”

Watch the “My Own Soul’s Warning” video above.

Imploding The Mirage is out 8/21 via Island. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
The Best Comedy Podcasts To Listen To In 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×