In April, The Killers revealed that they were forced to delay their upcoming album, Imploding The Mirage, due to the ongoing pandemic. At the time, they didn’t give a new release date, but now, months later, they finally have: Imploding The Mirage is set for release on August 21.

Making the announcement today, the band wrote, “COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars. ‘Imploding The Mirage’ is out August 21st.”

COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars. “Imploding The Mirage” is out August 21st. Pre-order the album here: https://t.co/2fsMAkjDbL pic.twitter.com/S4L2HYoWzz — The Killers (@thekillers) July 16, 2020

That announcement accompanies a new video for “My Own Soul’s Warning,” which, like the “Caution” video before it, previews the band’s short film set to accompany the upcoming album.

Additionally, the band has canceled all scheduled 2020 tour dates. They said in a statement,

“As so many of us have come to realize during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to ‘normal’ is farther along in the future than we initially thought. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall. The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you.”

Watch the “My Own Soul’s Warning” video above.

Imploding The Mirage is out 8/21 via Island. Pre-order it here.