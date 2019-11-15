The Killers made two big announcements Friday. The band is putting forth their sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, next spring, and they embarking on a massive world tour in support.

The Killers made their 2004 debut with the critically acclaimed record, Hot Fuss, which boasts karaoke staples “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” Since then, the band has steadily released records, sold 28 million albums, and headlined festivals around the globe.

The Las Vegas natives’ most recent work, the 2017 record Wonderful Wonderful, topped Billboard Top 200 Album charts for their first time and was at No. 1 on the UK charts for a record-breaking five consecutive weeks. Though the band typically keeps politics and music separated, Wonderful Wonderful was The Killers’ first political statement through music. Lead vocalist Brandon Flowers previously said in an interview that the pivot to politics was out of necessity. “You cannot say you’re not affected by politics, it’s seeped its way through,” he said.

Though their 2017 record was influenced by the election, the band continued their political commentary through their recent single about gun violence. The soulful ballad “Land Of The Free” deals with heavy topics like border walls and mass shootings. The music video, directed by Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee, features clips from various communities across the country.

The band hasn’t mentioned if their upcoming record will reflect the same political sentiment. Either way, The Killers will be celebrating their upcoming record’s release with an expansive UK tour. Check out the tour dates below.

05/28/2020 — Falkirk, Scotland @ Falkirk Stadium **

05/30/2020 — Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford **

06/01/2020 — Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium **

06/03/2020 — Southampton, UK @ St Mary’s Stadium **

06/06/2020 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^^

06/09/2020 — Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium ##

06/11/2020 — Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium ##

06/13/2020 — Middlesbrough, UK @ Riverside Stadium ##

06/16/2020 — Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle ^^

** with Blossoms

^^ with Sam Fender

## with Manic Street Preachers

Imploding the Mirage is out spring 2020 via UMG. Pre-order tickets to their UK tour here.