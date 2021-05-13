The Knife, the boundary-pushing electronic duo made up of Karin and Olof Dreijer, formed in 1999 and dropped their self-titled debut album in 2001. That means it’s been two whole decades since The Knife began releasing music. Though their last album arrived in 2013, The Knife are breathing new life into their back catalog with a number of special edition releases.

Part of The Knife’s 20th anniversary celebration comes in the form of a vinyl reissue. The duo announced that they’re pressing their 2006 LP Silent Shout on dark blue double vinyl and also sharing a livestream featuring footage of their 2006 hometown performance at Trädgår’n in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Alongside the announcement, The Knife share a brand new video to the album’s title track. Directed by Andreas Nilsson, the visual echoes the disorienting nature of the song through distorted imagery and flashing lights. “We told Andreas we wanted something very dark and surrealist,” the band said in a statement alongside the video. “When he came up with this idea it was perfect. […] It has all the elements that we like — it’s very sad, but hard and beautiful at the same time. And it’s cold, but it’s warm.”

Watch The Knife’s “Silent Shout” video above and check out the Silent Shout reissue’s cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Silent Shout”

2. “Neverland”

3. “The Captain”

4. “We Share Our Mother’s Health”

5. “Na Na Na”

6. “Marble House”

7. “Like A Pen”

8. “From Tff To On”

9. “Forest Families”

10. “One Hit”

11. “Still Light”

The Silent Shout reissue is available 8/20 via Rabid Records. Pre-order it here.