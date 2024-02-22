The Marías announced they are entering a new era, as the band shared the first teaser for their forthcoming album, Submarine. In the cryptic clip, lead singer Maria Zardoya is seen seemingly submerged underwater, cutting between images of her lying down and her listening to music with headphones on.

A snippet of their alleged new music plays in the background. “Your voice is an echo / I never let go of your love,” she sings. The sound then distorts out, switching to faster-paced footage of them all swimming around in the water, as a fuzzy guitar line plays.

“Submarine is an album that represents solitude and exploration,” reads the caption under the YouTube video. “It represents choosing to be alone and listening to what the heart needs and not what it wants. can’t wait for it to be yours in May.”

While an exact release date is still TBA, Zardoya did speak a bit about what fans can expect from the record during a recent interview with Refinery 29.

“I’m just really excited for the fans and for everybody to see what we’ve been working on,” she said. “It’s a little bit different, but I feel like that’s the joy of being an artist, to constantly evolve and just hope that people can evolve with you.”

“I am definitely playing around with some more texture for the next album and almost like shipwreck, a little bit more grungy,” she added.

Check out The Marías’ album teaser for Submarine above.

