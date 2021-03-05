The Mars Volta has been broken up since 2013, but the group got fans excited yesterday when they teased something called La Realidad De Los Sueños. Some speculated new music was coming, but it turns out that old music is coming: Today, the group announced that La Realidad De Los Sueños is a huge 18-LP box set.

The collection features the band’s first release, their 2002 EP Tremulant, as well as all of their studio albums: De-Loused In The Comatorium, Frances The Mute, Amputechture, The Bedlam In Goliath, Octahedron, and Noctourniquet. There are a bunch of other goodies included in the near-$500 set as well, as the product page notes:

“‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’ is literally ‘the reality of dreams’ for the numerous The Mars Volta fans all around the world. It not only contains the band’s whole studio discography but also some true treasures like ‘Landscape Tantrums,’ unreleased material from the De-Loused In The Comatorium Sessions and a photo-book with exclusive behind-the-scenes shots. The 18 LP set is limited to 5,000 copies, pressed on 180 gram black vinyl and comes with a characteristic and The Mars Volta-esque designed box. Rack included and ready-made for a perfect presentation.”

It does appear that new music is on the way at some point, though, as the band’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala said back in 2019, “When [Rodríguez-López] played me a grip of new sh*t I f*cking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was f*cking weird. It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the f*cking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

La Realidad De Los Sueños is out 4/23 via Clouds Hill. Pre-order it here.