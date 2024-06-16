The Simpsons have “predicted” dozens of eerie moments in history. Ironically, they never saw a recent callout from Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan coming down the pipeline.

On June 7, during a chat with Stereogum, McKagan claimed that the show’s fictional adult beverage company, Duff Beer and by extension Duffman, was actually named after him. However, writer and producer, Jay Kogen slammed the accusation to TMZ.

Although the band has certainly influenced a generation of rockers and music lovers alike, Kogen rattled off two reasons why McKagan’s supposed “King Of Beers” nickname had nothing to do with the ‘The Simpsons’ beloved booze brand.

According to Kogen, “there actually wasn’t any deep reasoning behind choosing the name Duff,” it was a toss around idea. Ultimately, the team landed on Duff for comic reasons. “It’s a synonym for butt, tushy, booty, and so on,” he said. “Duff is a beer for people who sat on their fat ass all day.”

The second reason, according Kogen, “‘The Simpsons’ writers and producers back in the day didn’t know anyone in Guns N’ Roses beyond [frontman] Axl Rose.”

In the interview, McKagan also claimed to have been approached by the show between 1988 and 1989. McKagan eluded that the denial was tied to its financial stake to its branding and merchandising profits. “So I think it’s very probably business savvy of them to say that’s not true,” he said. “But if you just do your own math behind it, look at when they started off with the King of Beers, and I had my King of Beers belt I wore all the time.”

But Kogen doubled down on his stance. “It’s very weird, this Duff McKagan guy wants to claim credit for Duff Beer,” he said. “[When Duff] had zero to do with it.”