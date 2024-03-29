No, The Simpsons did not predict the Notre Dame fire.

No, The Simpsons did not predict Donald Trump would touch a glowing orb or ride an escalator (that was a parody of something that already happened).

No, The Simpsons did not predict the Baltimore bridge crash, dear god what is wrong with you people?

Earlier this week, the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a container ship struck one of its piers, killing at least two people. Soon after, the popular X account Out of Context Human Race shared an image of Homer Simpson watching a boat sink after colliding with a bridge (presumably the Only Bridge Out of Town). “The Simpsons was right again,” @NoContextHumans wrote.

No, it wasn’t: as reported by Snopes, “The image is entirely AI-generated. We ran several reverse-image searches, and found no evidence of the image on the internet prior to the collapse of the Baltimore bridge. Additionally, when the image was scanned with AI-detection software Hive, it indicated a 100 percent chance of AI-generation.”

The Simpsons showrunner and writer Matt Selman is sick of these fake predictions going viral (the @NoContextHumans post has over 34 million views). “Sadly #TheSimpsons ‘predictions’ are now meaningless. People so desperately want to believe in the show’s ‘magic powers’ (or are just very lazy) that they ignore that obviously fake images of the so-called predictions cannot be traced to any actual episode — like this nonsense,” he wrote.

Simpsons was right again pic.twitter.com/K8GVeIbOwi — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) March 28, 2024

Here’s an idea: the next time someone creates and shares an obviously fake “Simpsons predicted it” image in a sad attempt at going viral, we throw them into the Springfield Mystery Spot. Also, they’re banned from egg nog. In fact, no nog, period. That’ll show ’em.

(Via Snopes)