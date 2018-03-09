With over 600 options to choose from, it’s hard to pick a Best. Simpsons. Ever.
There’s “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet,” and “Cape Feare,” and “Deep Space Homer,” and “Secrets of a Successful Marriage,” and those are from season five alone. But if I had to name a best episode, or else Mr. Honeybunny gets it, I would go with the season four classic “Last Exit to Springfield,” which gave us not only “hired goons?” and “I tied an onion to my belt,” but also the greatest extended gag in Simpsons history. And it almost didn’t make it the episode.
You know which scene I’m talking about.
It’s the bit that separates casual and hardcore Simpsons fans — if you say the words “dental plan” around someone who claims to love the show and they don’t respond “Lisa needs braces” (repeat: at least five times), they probably prefer Family Guy. Homer’s inner monologue has inspired memes, remixes, and last year, an Australian TV station played the clip on a four-hour loop.
“Dental plan, Lisa needs braces” is a beloved moment in a quintessential episode, but Mike Reiss, who was co-showrunner with Al Jean for The Simpsons at the time, initially didn’t think it worked. “It went on for a page and a half! We gotta cut this,” he told The Wrap in an oral history of the episode. “This doesn’t make any sense at all. And [Jay Kogen and Wallace Wolodarsky, who wrote the episode] said, you gotta do it. Trust us on this.”
Reiss wasn’t the only one who was skeptical. “Early in the show’s history, Homer wasn’t as dumb. He got progressively dumber in this time, and I remember Jay and Wally liking the really dumb Homer,” director Mark Kirkland said. “That one might’ve pushed the envelope of, oh my God, he’s this dumb? But it works.” It works as much as Lisa needs braces.
Dental plan.
Lisa needs braces.
Dental plan.
Lisa needs braces.
(Via The Wrap)
DENTAL PLAN!
Lisa needs braces!
DENTAL PLAN!
Lisa needs braces!
DENTAL PLAN!
Lisa needs braces!
DENTAL PLAN!
This episode also gave us the most terrifying dentist in history.
“Why must you turn my office into a house of LIES?”
” Let’s look at a picture book: ‘The Big Book of British Smiles.'”
“Hold still while I gas you.”
This guy, and the psychotic Babysitter still haunt my dreams.
is it bad that i knew what it was simply from the banner pic? dammit, i’m old
Join the club, Bo. I was in college when that episode came out.
Same.
Now Do Classical Gas.
Goons.
Hired goons.
Hired goons?
I don’t know if this is true or not, but I’d always heard that the episode came in short and they had to find ways to pad it cheaply without producing extra animation, hence this gag. Also the reason for the long-winded Grandpa speech about the onion on your belt (which was the style at the time).
My home WiFi is “dental plan” and the password is exactly what you think it would be…I always say if any random stranger is able to guess the password and use my WiFi I don’t mind…they deserve it.
WHERE’S MY BURRITO! WHERE’S MY BURRITO!
If your friends prefer Family Guy over anything you need new friends
You guys love wrestling here, so I’d say my favorite edit someone did of that Simpsons joke was one of the wrestlers telling another wrestler he would beat him at Summerslam, and the way he said “Summerslam” sounded like “Dental Plan”, so of course it goes from the wrestling, to Homer in standing in line:
Summerslam
Lisa needs braces
Summerslam
Lisa needs braces
I’d put the youtube link here but I fear my comment will be deleted, or it just won’t work. Oh, and 2nd favorite is Dental Plan/Lisa needs braces where it’s set to “Insane in the membrane”.