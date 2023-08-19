Guns N’ Roses have returned with their new single, “Perhaps,” which will also be featured on an upcoming 7″.

“Perhaps I was wrong / When I didn’t see you, hey hey,” Axl opens the rocking-but-vulnerable track. “Perhaps I was wrong, hey / When I don’t believe you / But how would I know how it feels / Or what it was to be you / I’ve been so upset.”

“What a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need / My heart bleeds for me,” he adds.

The music video incorporates footage from the band’s shows, interacting with the crowd outside of the venues, and other behind-the-scenes moments, adding another layer to the vulnerability.

GNR are continuing their tour, including with a show in Pittsburgh tonight.

Check out Guns N’ Roses’ “Perhaps” above. Below, find their complete list of upcoming tour dates.

08/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/26 -– Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/01 –- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

09/03 –- Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

09/12 –- Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

09/15 –- Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/17 -– Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

09/20 -– Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

09/23 –- Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

09/26 –- San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/28 –- Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

10/01 –- San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

10/06 –- Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival

10/08 –- Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

10/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/16 –- Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

The “Perhaps” 7″ is out 10/27. Find more information here.