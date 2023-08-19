Guns N’ Roses have returned with their new single, “Perhaps,” which will also be featured on an upcoming 7″.
“Perhaps I was wrong / When I didn’t see you, hey hey,” Axl opens the rocking-but-vulnerable track. “Perhaps I was wrong, hey / When I don’t believe you / But how would I know how it feels / Or what it was to be you / I’ve been so upset.”
“What a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need / My heart bleeds for me,” he adds.
The music video incorporates footage from the band’s shows, interacting with the crowd outside of the venues, and other behind-the-scenes moments, adding another layer to the vulnerability.
GNR are continuing their tour, including with a show in Pittsburgh tonight.
Check out Guns N’ Roses’ “Perhaps” above. Below, find their complete list of upcoming tour dates.
08/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/26 -– Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/01 –- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
09/03 –- Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
09/12 –- Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
09/15 –- Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/17 -– Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
09/20 -– Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
09/23 –- Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
09/26 –- San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/28 –- Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
10/01 –- San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
10/06 –- Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival
10/08 –- Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
10/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 –- Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
The “Perhaps” 7″ is out 10/27. Find more information here.