Guns N’ Roses Is Acknowledging The ‘Perhaps’ Of Affecting Emotions On Their Vulnerable New Single

Guns N’ Roses have returned with their new single, “Perhaps,” which will also be featured on an upcoming 7″.

“Perhaps I was wrong / When I didn’t see you, hey hey,” Axl opens the rocking-but-vulnerable track. “Perhaps I was wrong, hey / When I don’t believe you / But how would I know how it feels / Or what it was to be you / I’ve been so upset.”

“What a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need / My heart bleeds for me,” he adds.

The music video incorporates footage from the band’s shows, interacting with the crowd outside of the venues, and other behind-the-scenes moments, adding another layer to the vulnerability.

GNR are continuing their tour, including with a show in Pittsburgh tonight.

Check out Guns N’ Roses’ “Perhaps” above. Below, find their complete list of upcoming tour dates.

08/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/26 -– Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/01 –- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
09/03 –- Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
09/12 –- Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
09/15 –- Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/17 -– Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
09/20 -– Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
09/23 –- Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
09/26 –- San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/28 –- Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
10/01 –- San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
10/06 –- Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival
10/08 –- Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
10/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 –- Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

The “Perhaps” 7″ is out 10/27. Find more information here.

