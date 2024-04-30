Is it too early to declare “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter the Song of the Summer? At the very least, the part where she sings “that’s that me espresso” is the song lyric that’s going to be stuck in my head all summer.

Carpenter has never been more popular than she is right now, after releasing Emails I Can’t Send, touring with Taylor Swift, and waving to boyfriend Barry Keoghan during her Coachella set, and people are learning more about her — including that she’s related to the voice of Bart Simpson.

Back in 2021, Carpenter told Capital FM that Nancy Cartwright, who also voices Nelson Muntz, Ralph Wiggum, and Todd Flanders on The Simpsons, is her aunt. “By relation, I am also a legend,” the “Nonsense” singer (seen here posing with a Kwik-E-Mart sign) joked. She added, “My whole life, that was just like the coolest thing in the world to me. I wasn’t even really allowed to watch the show until I was a little bit older. But the woman is a woman of many talents, not just Bart.” Nancy is Sabrina’s dad’s sister, and presumably a much better aunt than Patty and Selma.

Cartwright is also a fan of her famous niece. “This video made my day! Love you @SabrinaAnnLynn! Proud to be your aunt!” she tweeted in 2021.

Sabrina Carpenter needs to cameo on The Simpsons… as long as it’s better than the last time a pop star took over the show, leading to the worst. episode. ever.

