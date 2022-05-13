the smile press photo 2022
Photo by Alex Lake
Indie

Indiecast Reviews The Smile’s Liberating Album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’

TwitterAssistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

Nearly a year after Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood first teased The Smile, their side project with drummer Tom Skinner, the band’s album is finally here. Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen dive into their album A Light For Attracting Attention, a title that can be taken ironically seeing as the side project garners far less attention than an official Radiohead release.

After a fair amount of banter, Steven and Ian get into some of the relevant indie news from this week. Music discourse this week was mainly dominated by two very different album announcements: Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers and the Jack Antonoff-produced Minions 2 soundtrack, which features groovy music by artists like Tame Impala and St. Vincent.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Steven plugs Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s zippy guitar pop-filled album Endless Rooms. Meanwhile, Ian shouts out power pop band Hey, ily!

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 88 below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-smile-plus-jack-antonoffs-indie-rock-minions/id1524940951?i=1000560983181

