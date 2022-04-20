In May 2021, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced they had formed a new band, The Smile. That was nearly a year ago now, but despite the good amount of singles they’ve released since then, the group hadn’t actually announced their debut album yet. That changed today, though, as it was revealed A Light For Attracting Attention is set for release real soon, on May 13.

The band also shared a video for “Free In The Knowledge” today, a mostly acoustic number with lush orchestral accompaniment. Those sorts of embellishments will be found throughout the album, as it features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players, including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman, and Jason Yarde.

Watch the “Free In The Knowledge” video above and find the A Light For Attracting Attention art and tracklist below.

1. “The Same”

2. “The Opposite”

3. “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

4. “Pana-vision”

5. “The Smoke”

6. “Speech Bubbles”

7. “Thin Thing”

8. “Open The Floodgates”

9. “Free In The Knowledge”

10. “A Hairdryer”

11. “Waving A White Flag”

12. “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings”

13. “Skrting On The Surface”

A Light For Attracting Attention is out 5/13 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.