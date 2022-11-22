the smile press photo 2022
Photo by Alex Lake
Indie

What Is The Smile’s Setlist Of Songs On The ‘A Light For Attracting Attention Tour?

Staff Writer

The Smile have just embarked on their first ever North America Tour in support of their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. The Radiohead offshoot group of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner delivered one of the year’s most brilliant albums. So now on tour, they’ve obviously been playing the cuts off of the album, but also a couple of other songs sprinkled within. So what songs exactly is The Smile playing on tour?

The attendee-generated setlists on setlist.fm, are easily the best resource for this data. Taking a look at The Smile’s setlists from the first handful of concerts on the tour, which have included two nights at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre and a show at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, they open their sets with “Pana-Vision”or on the occasion when they have two nights booked in one city (as in the Brooklyn case), album opener, “The Same.” They’ve been firing off two separate encores and closing with Thom Yorke’s “Feeling Pulled Apart By Horses.” Their newest song, “Bending Hectic,” has also been a fixture on this tour.

The tour will continue through 2022 as the band make their way to the west coast. Find The Smile’s average setlist for their current tour below. Also find the group’s upcoming tour dates here.

1. “Pana-Vision”
2. “Thin Thing”
3. “The Opposite”
4. “Speech Bubbles”
5. “Free in the Knowledge”
6. “A Hairdryer”
7. “Waving a White Flag”
8. “Colours Fly”
9. “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings”
10. “Read the Room”
11. “Skrting on the Surface”
12. “Just Eyes and Mouth”
13. “People on Balconies”
14. “The Smoke”
15. “You Will Never Work in Television Again”
16. “Open the Floodgates” (Encore 1)
17. “The Same” (Encore 1)
18. “Bending Hectic” (Encore 1)
19. “Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses” (Thom Yorke Song) (Encore 2)

